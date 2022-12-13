As fighting rages in eastern Ukraine, G7 considers bolstering Kiev’s air defences.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Monday that Russian missiles, artillery, and drones had pounded targets in eastern and southern Ukraine as major economic players promised to strengthen Kyiv’s military capabilities with a focus on air defences.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the virtual G7 meeting for contemporary tanks, artillery firepower, and long-range weapons to combat Russia’s devastating invasion, which began almost ten months ago. The Group of Seven promised to ‘meet Ukraine’s urgent requirements.’

Zelenskiy also urged the G7 to assist Ukraine in acquiring an additional 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas in light of the dire energy shortages that are causing millions of people to suffer in the bitter cold without power as a result of additional Russian airstrikes on vital infrastructure.

The director of YASNO, the company that provides Kyiv with electricity, Sergey Kovalenko, stated on his Facebook page that there was still a significant restriction on the amount of power that could be used in the city.

On Sunday, Vice President Joe Biden informed Zelenskiy that strengthening Ukraine’s air defences was a top priority for the United States.

Despite Moscow’s denials, the war has caused millions of people to be displaced and killed thousands of noncombatants.