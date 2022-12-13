Chilean legislators reach an agreement to begin work on a new constitution

Chile’s government and opposition parliamentarians reached an agreement on Monday to begin crafting a new constitution, three months after a vote rejected a progressive first model to replace a dictatorship-era document.

According to the deal, the new constitution would be created over the next year by a body of 50 constitutional advisors elected by direct vote, based on a preliminary draught prepared by a panel of 24 experts.

It would be put to a vote in November or December of next year, with public participation required.

It comes after Chileans voted down a proposed new constitution that would have been one of the most progressive in the world, prompting President Gabriel Boric to restructure his cabinet.

‘Today, a new path to a Constitution born of democracy has opened,’ said pro-government socialist Senate President Alvaro Elizalde, who led the announcement late Monday.