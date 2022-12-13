Croatia and Argentina advance to the World Cup semifinals

Messi’s campaign to end his career with the biggest trophy in sports is gaining momentum. The 35-year-old playmaker from Argentina has led his team to the semifinals in a manner that is reminiscent of how Diego Maradona, to whom Messi is frequently compared, guided South America to its second and most recent World Cup victory in 1986.

Now standing in Argentina’s way is Croatia, a 4 million strong nation that is developing a reputation as one of the toughest and most resilient opponents while also being home to Luka Modric, one of soccer’s most elegant players.

The last two tournament runners-up, Argentina in 2014 and Croatia in 2018, square off against one another at Lusail Stadium.