FIFA World Cup 2022: France to face Morocco in semis: Possible playing XI

Doha: In football, last World Cup champions, France will lock horns with Morocco in the second semi-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The match will be held on December 14 at (Wednesday) at the Al-Bayt Stadium at 00.30 am (IST).
Morocco is the first African team to enter the semis of the mega football event. France and Morocco have met 5 times so far in international friendly matches. This will be their first meeting at the FIFA World Cup. France had won 3 matches and Morocco won 1 match. 1 ended in a draw.
France’s Road to the Semis:
Group Stage:
Beat Australia 4-1
Beat Denmark 2-1
Lost to Tunisia 0-1
Round-of-16:
Beat Poland 3-1
Quarterfinal:
Beat England 2-1
Morocco’s Road to the Semis:
Group Stage:
Drew With Croatia 0-0
Beat Belgium 2-0
Beat Canada 2-1
Round-of-16:
Beat Spain 3-0 (Penalty Shootout)
Quarterfinal:
Beat Portugal 1-0
France possible starting lineup: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud
Morocco possible starting lineup: Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
