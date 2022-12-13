‘Humanitarian aid’ pallets are displayed by Taliban in Afghanistan

Officials in Afghanistan said last week that a large box containing around $40 million in cash for ‘humanitarian help’ had been sighted on an airport tarmac there. The cash was given to Afghanistan’s central bank, the Da Bank of Afghanistan, which is run by the Taliban and has its headquarters in Kabul. The bank shared many pictures of the money. One image depicts bundles of $100 bills packaged in plastic, boxes, and bags in an airport. ‘A commercial bank in Kabul received a $40 million dollar shipment of humanitarian goods that had just arrived in Afghanistan. The second box to arrive in Afghanistan this week is this one’, read the caption.

The source of the funds was not disclosed by the bank. According to multiple identical tweets the bank sent out last month, it has recently received several different shipments totaling millions of dollars. The Da Afghanistan Bank stated, ‘This bank will continue its efforts in improving the banking industry. We applaud any moral action that leads to the transfer of reserves to the nation and assists the needy members of the community’.

‘The Taliban’s brutality and economic mismanagement have worsened Afghanistan’s long-standing economic issues, particularly via acts that have reduced the ability of important Afghan economic institutions and rendered the repatriation of these monies to Afghanistan unsustainable,’ Adeyemo added. In August 2021, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, and outside help ceased. Global countries increased sanctions, stopped bank transactions, and frozen more billions of Afghanistan’s foreign exchange holdings.

