‘Infringement of Consensus’: China claims Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Control

Ji Rong, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy to India alleged that Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control near the south bank of Pangong Lake on Monday. This statement comes a day after the Indian Army revealed that the Chinese troops had violated the consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic talks. India’s troops illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control again at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso and near the Reqin Pass in the western sector of China-India border. China has made solemn representations to the Indian side, and urged the latter to ‘stop any actions’ which could further escalate the situation at the border.

India thwarts China’s attempt;

The Indian Army has accused the Chinese troops of carrying out provocative military manoeuvres during the night of 29/30 August to change the status quo in the Himalayan region. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues. The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but equally determined to protect its territorial integrity.

India insists for full withdrawal;

Following the fighting in Galwan Valley on June 15 that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian Army troops, the animosity between the two sides significantly increased. Although it has yet to disclose the specifics, the Chinese side also sustained casualties. There were 35 casualties on the Chinese side, according to a report from American intelligence. Following the bloody skirmishes, the Army dispatched hundreds more soldiers to advanced positions around the border. The IAF has also relocated air defence equipment, a sizable portion of its frontline combat planes, and attack helicopters to numerous important airbases.