Navy Chief R Hari Kumar will depart today for a 4-day trip to Sri Lanka

Today, December 13, the Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will start a four-day trip to Sri Lanka. The commissioning parade at the Naval and Maritime Academy (NMA) in Trincomalee, which is slated to take place on December 15, has invited the Chief of the Naval Staff to serve as the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer.

He would converse with prominent Sri Lankan political and military officials while there. Additionally, he would be seeing additional defence facilities run by the Sri Lankan Armed Forces and examining the status of different bilateral defence cooperation initiatives.

Through yearly Staff Talks, the Indian Navy communicates with the Sri Lankan Navy often and pursues a variety of operational engagements on a regular basis.

Additionally, it supports a number of Navy of Sri Lanka capacity-building initiatives. During a two-day visit to Sri Lanka in August, Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Vice Chief of the Indian Navy, presented the island nation with a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft.

The Indian Navy is also actively involved in numerous projects aimed at enhancing its capabilities, including training Sri Lankan sailors there.