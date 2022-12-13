New York permitted by court to enact restrictions on firearms on private property.

A federal appeals court granted New York permission on Monday to limit the carrying of firearms on private property in accordance with a new law passed in the wake of a significant U.S. Supreme Court decision that increased gun rights.

A judge’s order from last month prohibiting officials from enforcing a portion of the new law making it a felony to carry a gun on private property without the property owner’s express consent was suspended by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

It was the most recent instance in which the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, passed this year by the Democratic-led state legislature, was partially overturned by the federal appeals court in New York.

A person’s right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense is protected by the U.S. Constitution, the Supreme Court ruled in June, overturning the state’s onerous gun permitting system.

As of September 1, the new law made it more challenging to obtain a firearms licence and prohibited firearms from a long list of ‘sensitive’ public and private locations.

Two gun owners and two pro-gun rights organisations, including the Firearms Policy Coalition, filed a lawsuit to overturn a rule that made it illegal for a licenced gun owner to possess a firearm on any private property unless the owner explicitly permitted it with a sign or consent.