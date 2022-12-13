Pro-Hindu group in Karnataka calls for a ban on ‘Halal certificates’

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) handed a memo to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday asking for the creation of a ‘anti-Love Jihad’ police force in Karnataka and a ban on Halal certificates. A memo urging the state’s MLAs to pass an anti-Halal law during the upcoming winter session was also distributed.

The introduction of the ‘Halal Certificate Prohibition Act’ has been demanded by the pro-Hindu group. The following Karnataka Winter Session will see the introduction of a bill.

The HJS has also given Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar a memo requesting the banning of the halal certificate.

HJS demanded that the government stop issuing halal certificates in the nation right away earlier in October.

The halal certification, which was previously limited to meat sales, has now been expanded to include residential apartment sales as well as the fashion, cosmetics, and food industries, according to the party’s national spokesperson.