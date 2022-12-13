Retail inflation in India fell to an 11-month low in November

New Delhi: The retail inflation in the country fell to an 11-month low of 5.88% in November. The softening prices of food items is the cause for the dip in the inflation rate. The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) revealed this.This is the first time in 11 months that the retail inflation print has come within the RBI’s tolerance band of 4 ( +/- 2)%.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was 6.77% in October 2022, and 4.91% in November last year. The inflation in the food basket was 4.67% in November, against 7.01% in the previous month.