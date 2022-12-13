Six people killed, including two officers, in an ambush and siege in Australia

Six people were shot and killed at a rural Australian property, including two young police officers, after officers responding to reports of a missing person were ambushed, authorities said Tuesday.

The scuffle started around 4:45 p.m. Monday, when four officers arrived at a remote property in Queensland state.

Authorities reported at least two highly armed shooters opened fire on the officers at the rural property near Wieambilla. According to authorities, two officers were badly hurt and died at the scene, and a neighbour was also murdered during the firefight.