Sonia Gandhi’s foundation stone plaque for the Atal Tunnel will be restored

The inauguration plaque for the Atal tunnel, which was reported missing in 2020, has been ordered to be restored by the authorities, said Himachal Pareesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

The plaque was a component of the foundation stone for the Atal tunnel (formerly known as the Rohtang tunnel) near Dhundi, which was laid on June 28, 2010, by Sonia Gandhi, who was then the chairman of the National Advisory Council.

The late Union Minister Virbhadra Singh and the then-CM Prem Kumar Dhumal were present when the foundation stone was placed.

After it was supposedly taken down before PM Narendra Modi opened the tunnel on October 3, 2020, the entire controversy surrounding the plaque emerged.

On October 13, 2020, Gayalchan Thakur, the previous Congress chief of the Lahaul and Spiti district, also filed a police report.

The following day, the police made it clear that the private construction firm SAJV, which built the tunnel, was where Sonia Gandhi placed the cornerstone.

After the BJP was accused by the Congress of removing the plaque, the police clarified their earlier statement. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) stored the foundation stone in the mechanics shop.