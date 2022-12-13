The next round of Colombian peace talks to be held in Mexico

Colombia’s government and its largest remaining rebel group said on Monday that they will continue peace talks in Mexico after three weeks of deliberations in Venezuela’s capital yielded only minor advances.

Negotiations between Colombia and the National Liberation Army, or ELN, were halted in 2019 following a rebel attack on a police school in Bogota that killed 23 people. However, President Gustavo Petro reopened peace talks with the organisation in November, shortly after becoming the country’s first socialist president.

Peace talks with the ELN, according to Petro, are a cornerstone of his strategy to deliver ‘total peace’ to the country of 50 million people, where some rural parts remain under the control of drug gangs and rebel groups after a 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.