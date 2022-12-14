400 Iranian protesters sentenced to up to 10 years in prison!

According to Ali Alghasi-Mehr, the head of the Tehran province’s court, at least 400 individuals have been imprisoned in and around Tehran for periods of up to 10 years in connection with the anti-hijab and anti-government rallies. Alghasi-Mehr was cited as stating, ‘One hundred and sixty people received sentences of between five and ten years in jail, 80 people received sentences of between two and five years, and 160 people received sentences of up to two years’.

Tehran is just one of the 31 provinces in the nation, the overall number of prison terms is probably far greater. Since the demonstrations started in mid-September after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after the morality police arrested her, more than 14,000 people have reportedly been detained nationwide, according to an estimate by UN human rights experts.

Despite the fact that Amini’s murder while in police custody first triggered the demonstrations, they have since grown into an unparalleled civic revolt. Iranians are publicly expressing their outrage over decades of repression, sexism committed in the name of religion, and worldwide isolation. Authorities have violently suppressed the demonstrations by targeting ‘rioters’. Over 300 people have reportedly died in the crackdown, including at least 40 children, according to the UN office of the high commissioner for human rights.

Two executions have already taken place, while 11 individuals have received death sentences as of this point. After a hastily conducted and covert trial, Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was executed publicly on Monday by being hung from a construction crane. Two pro-regime militia members were allegedly killed by him. Following his conviction for stabbing a security officer, Mohsen Shekari was executed last Thursday. At least 20 more people, according to Amnesty, might be put to death for their claimed crimes.