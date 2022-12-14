BJP claims, TMC goons attacked V-C of Visva Bharati University during protests

The Trinamool Congress goons allegedly attacked the vice chancellor of Visva Bharati University on Tuesday as he attempted to leave his home, according to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP member Suvendu Adhikari stated in a tweet, ‘Prof Bidyut Chakraborty, Vice Chancellor, Visva Bharati University, has been attacked by TMC goons as he tried to step out of his residence after more than two weeks. He got hurt as the goons pelted stones and even threw chairs towards him.’

Suvendu Adhikari emphasised that the incident occurred in Birbhum, West Bengal, where the university is located, and was witnessed by the officer in charge of Santiniketan.

The Bengal government, according to Adhikari, ‘failed to provide protection to the vice chancellor of a reputed and world-renowned educational institution.’

The Bengal Assembly’s Leader of Opposition questioned, ‘Did they even intend to?’

The vicious criticism was launched amid violent demonstrations by current and former students that entered Day 21 on Tuesday. The protests are calling for the university to assign hostels for distant students immediately. They also demanded that PhD and MPhil theses be evaluated in a timely manner.