Bus collides with DCM vehicle in Agra Lucknow Expressway; 6 killed, Over 20 injured

Firozabad: Six people were killed and 21 others injured in Uttar Pradesh early Wednesday when a private bus collided with a DCM on the Agra Lucknow Expressway.

The incident occurred around 4.30 am near the Nagla Khangar police station area when the bus carrying around 50 passengers was headed to Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli from Punjab’s Ludhiana. After covering 61 km on the expressway, the bus collided with the Direct Current Motor vehicle, a large loader-kind of truck. The incident was immediately informed to the authorities and police and the injured were rushed to the hospitals.

SP Ranvijay Singh said 19 passengers with minor injuries were sent to their onward destination by another bus after administering first aid, while six people died on the spot. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences for the lives lost and directed officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.