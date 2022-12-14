Cambridge Dictionary updates its definition of ‘woman’ to include anyone who ‘identifies as female’

Anyone who ‘identifies as female,’ regardless of biological gender, is now included in the Cambridge Dictionary’s amended definition of ‘woman.’ The online dictionary has incorporated a new meaning of ‘woman’ that also includes transgender people, according to the Telegraph.

The updated Cambridge Dictionary definition of a woman is now ‘an adult who lives and identifies as female despite being said to have a different sex at birth.’

The dictionary also cited some examples according to the new definition. ‘She was the first trans woman elected to a national office’ and ‘Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth.’

Earlier, Merriam-Webster added an additional definition of ‘female’ that defines the term as ‘having a gender identity that is the opposite of male.’

The definition of ‘man’ has also been updated by the Cambridge Dictionary. As well as definitions including ‘an adult male human being’ and ‘the human race,’ it now includes the definition, ‘an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.’