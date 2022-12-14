Cop tried to swallow money after getting caught collecting a bribe by the vigilance team

A Haryana policeman was caught collecting a bribe by a vigilance team in Faridabad, but as they were ready to arrest him, he attempted to swallow the cash to obliterate the evidence. On social media, a video of the incident is going viral.

In the footage, it can be seen that the vigilance agents struggle with Sub-Inspector Mahendra to pry the money from his mouth. To get the money back, one of the officials shoved his fingers in the cop’s mouth. Another vigilance officer shoved a man who attempted to step in.

According to reports, Shambhu Nath offered the Haryana cop a payment in exchange for taking action against the suspect who had allegedly stolen his buffalo.

The cop reportedly asked for Rs 10,000 in bribe and was paid Rs 6,000 in instalments. Shambhu Nath was asked for Rs 4,000 by the cop, who then alerted the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau. The watch team then set up a trap and caught the policeman in the act.

The vigilance division has filed a complaint and begun legal proceedings against the Haryana officer.