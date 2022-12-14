DK Shivakumar, the head of the state Congress, is seeking NRI’s suggestions for ‘Global Karnataka, Better Karnataka.’

On Tuesday, DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), posted a video on social media urging Kannadiga Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to submit ideas for the party’s platform, ‘Global Karnataka, Better Karnataka.’

DK Shivakumar said in the video that was directed at NRIs, ‘Kannadigas have made India proud by serving at the world level. Given that many foreign leaders are recognising India through Bengaluru and Karnataka, the contributions of Kannadigas are unmatched. However, Karnataka now has a bad reputation as well. It needs to be purified so that our nation and its identity can be proud.’

‘Kannadiga NRIs must suggest as to how could state and its governance improve for the better,’ he continued. ‘To develop Global Karnataka, a Better Karnataka, I am asking your opinion.’

He invited Kannadigas who had emigrated to other countries to provide their honest and fair thoughts as well as suggestions about how to implement innovations and areas where the state needed to enhance its operations.

‘The group that will finish the manifesto’s draught is led by Dr. G. Parameshwar. I am in charge of running the party, so I need your help and input on every matter. Your suggestions on how to build Karnataka are requested’ said the KPCC chairman.

Additionally, DK Shivakumar provided the email address [email protected] where people may submit ideas for the manifesto. He also urged everyone to give this activity their full attention.

DK Shivakumar stated, ‘We are including your idea in our manifesto for our vision document for the future, Global Karnataka, Better Karnataka.’

The KPCC chief further requested that participants share their ideas via videos, text messages, and thorough documents on social media platforms. He insisted that participants tag him personally while doing so so that he could read and consider each suggestion shared.