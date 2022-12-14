‘Excessive smartphone use’ harms married Indian couples’ relationships ;Reveals study

Excessive smartphone usage is damaging married couples’ relationships in India, according to a new research done in some of the country’s main cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. According to a survey by Vivo and Cybermedia Research on ‘Cellphones and their influence on human relationships 2022,’ 67% of the respondents admitted to using their smartphones even while they are with their spouse. Conversely, 89% of respondents claimed that they converse with their spouse as little as possible in casual settings.

‘More time with their spouse is something that 84% of respondents want. The general public is receptive of the issues and open to improvement. 88% of respondents indicated they agreed that using their cellphones more often is affecting their marriages ,the research found. 90% of respondents, said they would want to spend more time with their wives in the evenings and on weekends having deep talks.

When their partner asks for something while they are engrossed in their phones, 70% of individuals report becoming angry. 66% of participants believe that their marriage has suffered as a result of their excessive smartphone use. Moreover, it was discovered that 69% of respondents occasionally felt distracted by their smartphone or guilty for not paying enough attention to their spouse at times, while 68% of partners felt this way at some point when spending time with their spouse.

While the importance of cellphones in modern life is ‘undisputed,’ consumers still need to exercise caution while using them excessively, according to Yogendra Sriramula, the Vivo India Head of Brand Strategy. The fundamental definition of leisure time, according to Sriramula, is spending time with loved ones. As a responsible brand, we want to emphasise how important it is to do that.