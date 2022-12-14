Explosion in Kyiv: Drone attack suspected

Mayor Vitali Klitschko of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, reported hearing explosions on Wednesday after what looks to have been a drone strike.

Russia has been bombarding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with missiles and drones for weeks, trapping millions in the wintertime cold and darkness.

‘Explosions in the capital’s Shevchenkivsky neighbourhood. Services for emergencies are en route,’ Wednesday morning, Klitschko made a statement on social media.

He continued by saying that 10 ‘Shahed drones,’ or Iranian-made kamikaze drones that Moscow is said to have employed on Ukraine targets, had been shot down by air defence over Kyiv and the surrounding area.

According to the military administration of the capital, drone debris damaged two administrative buildings in the Shevchenkivsky neighbourhood.

No casualties were reported right away.