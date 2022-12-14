FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco cancels ‘World Cup fan flights’ citing Qatar restrictions

The national airline of Morocco said that it will postpone all of its scheduled flights for Wednesday in order to transport supporters to Doha for the World Cup semifinal, citing what it claimed to be a decision by Qatari officials. The airline expressed sadness in notifying passengers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways ‘after the latest limitations imposed by the Qatari government,’ according to a message sent to clients by email.

The Qatari government’s overseas media office did not respond to inquiries for comments almost away. Despite Royal Air Maroc’s prior announcement that it would arrange 30 additional flights to make it simpler for supporters to travel to Qatar for Wednesday night’s semifinal match against France, a source at a RAM travel agency who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday claimed that only 14 flights had been scheduled.

Due to the cancellation of the seven flights scheduled for Wednesday, RAM was only able to operate the seven flights on Tuesday, prohibiting supporters who had already made hotel or match ticket reservations from travelling. In addition to offering refunds for tickets, RAM expressed regret to its clients.