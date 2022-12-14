Google has ‘moral obligation’ to stop a democracy protest song appearing in search results says Hong Kong leader

Hong Kong leader stated on Tuesday that Google has a ‘moral obligation’ to prevent a democracy protest song from surfacing in search results as the debate over China’s national anthem expanded to include the tech giant.

Inadvertently playing a protest song instead of China’s national anthem for the city’s athletes at recent international sporting events has angered Hong Kong officials.

Since it was discovered that when people search for Hong Kong’s anthem, the protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ frequently comes at the top of the page, their ire has increasingly been directed towards Google.

City leader John Lee told reporters on Tuesday that Google should ensure China’s national anthem, which the city’s athletes compete under, comes at the top of the search page.

‘If any company is in anyway responsible, it has that moral obligation,’ he said.

Lee’s comments came a day after Hong Kong’s security chief Chris Tang said Google had refused to change the search results, something he said was an issue of ‘great regret.’