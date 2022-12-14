Heavy rain and floods hit Portugal, residents advised to stay at home

Heavy rain and flooding hit Portugal, residents advised to stay at home.

On Tuesday, the Iberian peninsula was hammered by heavy rain, which caused streets to flood, cars to be swept away, and officials in Portugal to restrict several routes and call in the armed forces to help with cleanup.

The mayor’s office of Lisbon issued a ‘red’ alert for the city and advised residents to stay inside and refrain from travelling to the capital in the Tagus River estuary.

Since midnight, nearly 1,500 incidents have been reported by Portugal’s Civil Protection Authority, mostly in Lisbon and the cities of Santarem, Portalegre, and Evora. These incidents include flooded streets, tunnels, train stations, and stores.