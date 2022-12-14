Here’s why Afghanistan is ‘on fire’; The Kabul blasts may be linked to Islamic State offshoots

As the Taliban strives to stabilise after the exit of US-led foreign forces, armed men opened fire inside a hotel in the heart of Kabul that was housing some Chinese nationals. On Monday, when the attackers started shooting inside the Shahr-e-Naw hotel, security personnel killed at least three of them. An Italian non-profit organisation that runs Kabul’s Emergency Hospital reported receiving 21 victims, including 18 wounded and three already deceased.

Locals claimed the incident took place in a building where Chinese and other foreigners sometimes reside. They heard a loud explosion, and then the firing resumed. The incident was blamed on the Islamic State. The latest attack is one of the several strikes carried out by the terrorist group against embassies, hostels and places housing foreigners in Afghanistan.

Roadside bomb kills six people;

Six individuals were killed just a few days ago on December 6 in northern Afghanistan when a roadside bomb exploded near a bus carrying government officials during rush hour. The attack in the provincial capital Mazar-e Sharif also left seven people injured, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Balkh police commander. A Hiaratan gas and petroleum department bus carrying employees to work was struck by a bomb that had been hidden inside a cart at the side of the road.

Blast Kills Students at School;

A bomb explosion at a madrassa in Aybak, northern Afghanistan, southeast of Mazar-i-Sharif, resulted in at least 19 fatalities and 24 injuries earlier on November 30. According to reports, the explosion happened as people were leaving prayers in the city of Aybak in the province of Samangan. According to a BBC investigation, youngsters between the ages of nine and fifteen are thought to make up the bulk of the deceased.

Russian Embassy Explosion;

In September of this year, a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the door of the Russian embassy in Kabul, killing himself and four others. The Islamic State extremist organisation also claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram channel, which left at least 10 additional people injured. In one of the first such attacks since the Taliban seized control last year, police claimed the assailant was shot dead by armed guards as he neared the gate.

All About Islamic State Khorasan;

Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is a transnational network that grew out of Pakistan and expanded its operational footprint into Afghanistan. The group mostly attacks embassies, consulates, and diplomatic missions as they tend to generate lots of international media attention. ISKP’s wars against the Pakistani and Afghan Taliban governments are comprised of interconnected insurgent campaigns and media warfare efforts.

Attacking Since 2016;

The ISKP detonated a suicide bomber outside the Pakistani embassy in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, in January 2016. The gang was responsible for the well-known bombing at the Kabul airport in August 2021 that left many people dead. Three terrorists wearing suicide vests detonated bombs, killing hundreds of civilians as well as ‘many Pakistani intelligence agents’. In Jalalabad, there were many assaults against diplomatic targets in 2021, including the murder of a Pakistani consulate official in July and three bombs close to the Indian mission that resulted in the deaths of several Taliban militants.