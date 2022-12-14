Here’s why two dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un to South Korea ended up in zoo

Two dogs that Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea, gave to South Korea four years ago are now housed in a zoo in Gwangju due to a disagreement over who should pay for the animals’ upkeep, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

The two white Pungsan hunting dogs, Gomi and Songgang, were transferred to the local government-run zoo last Friday after spending some time at a Daeju veterinary clinic.

The dogs were a gift from Kim Jong Un to Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea at the time, after their summit discussions in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, in 2018. Moon Jae-in brought up Gomi and Songgang at the White House while he was president.

However, he abandoned the dogs in November, blaming Yoon Suk Yeol, his successor, for not providing any financial support. The present South Korean administration was charged by Moon’s office for refusing to pay for the dogs’ food and medical treatment.

The Associated Press also claimed that President Yoon’s office denied the allegation, stating that Moon Jae-in was always free to retain the dogs and that negotiations to provide financial support were still underway.