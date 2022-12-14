India vs. Bangladesh: After Khaled Ahmed dismisses him in the first Test, Rahul strikes his bat in frustration.

Bangladesh vs India: KL Rahul punches his bat in anger after Khaled Ahmed dismisses him in the 1st Test

KL Rahul was devastated after being out for a cheap run on Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and India at Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Rahul and Shubman Gill added 41 runs for the first wicket after India decided to bat first, giving their team a strong start. However, Taijul Islam, a left-arm spinner, took the initiative by dismissing Shubman, who had taken Rohit Sharma’s spot as the opener.

When it appeared that India would win the first session, Shubman, who had hit 20 runs off of 40 balls with three fours, was trapped by Taijul. To make matters worse, Rahul, who was born in Karnataka, got out a few overs later as well.

Rahul attempted to direct the ball through to the off side after Khaled bowled one outside the off-stump. The batter could only manage to get a thick inside edge, though. The ball slammed onto the stumps as the bat fell at an odd angle.

Rahul punched his bat forcefully with his glove in a fit of rage at himself. India ran into serious difficulties after losing two quick wickets. Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, was also dismissed by Taijul, adding insult to injury for India.

In an effort to have the judgement overturned, Kohli employed the Decision Review System (DRS). However, India ultimately failed the review and dropped their third wicket.