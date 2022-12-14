Meloni of Italy says European Union must do more to stem migration surges

The European Union must do more to safeguard its borders and stop migrant boats leaving North Africa, said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday.

Meloni was addressing the Italian parliament ahead of this week’s EU summit. Italy, which has vowed to be tough on immigration, welcomed more than 500 migrants on Sunday as two charity rescue ships docked.

Later in the argument, Meloni stated that the EU’s migrant relocation programme was not working for Italy, which was being left to bear an undue weight.