Udhayanidhi Stalin declines to star in the Kamal Haasan movie in order to concentrate on politics

Udhayanidhi Stalin, an actor-turned-politician, has been appointed as a minister and has formally said that he would not be appearing in the Raaj Kamal Films International film. He is now a full-fledged politician and has formally retired from performing.

Before being appointed minister, Kamal Haasan made this movie offer to Udhayanidhi, and the actor-producer accepted. As a result of Udhayanidhi’s unexpected appointment to the Tamil Nadu government, he has made the decision to cancel the movie and has formally opted out. The key question right now is whether Kamal Haasan will keep working on the movie or shelve it entirely. Although the project was launched a few months ago, there has been no further information regarding the director or the subject matter of the film. It allegedly had a political undertone.

After the success of his film Vikram, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kamal Haasan offered him the project. The movie was distributed by Red Giant Movies, a production and distribution business run by Udhayanidhi.