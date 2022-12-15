22 individuals sustain burn injuries after a wedding venue in Hamirpur, UP, catches fire.

Late on Wednesday night, a gas cylinder leak caused a fire at a wedding venue in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, inflicting burn injuries on at least 22 individuals. Eight people who suffered significant injuries have been sent for medical attention to Jhansi.

The incident took place in the district’s Rath town’s Linga village.

A day before his wedding procession was scheduled to leave for the Chhatarpur area, Hemraj, a villager, organised a show.

When the cook turned on the gas on Wednesday at 7 p.m., a fire quickly broke out and quickly spread throughout the area. The collision harmed 22 persons, including women, children, and senior citizens.

After receiving first assistance from the neighbourhood CHC, eight of the injured have been sent to the medical college in Jhansi in critical condition.