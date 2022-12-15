Capsized migrant boat off English coast leaves four people dead

Four people were killed when a boat carrying migrants from France that was headed for British shores sank early on Wednesday, according to the British government.

Lifeboats, helicopters, and rescue teams working with the French and British warships responded to the tragedy, which occurred as the administration of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made it a top priority to stop illegal immigration to Britain from people-trafficking criminal gangs.

An incident involving a migrant small boat in trouble was reported to authorities in the Channel at 03:05 (GMT) today, according to a statement from a government official.