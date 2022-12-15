Electronics exports surge to all-time high of Rs 1.09 lakh crore

New Delhi: The electronic exports from India surged to an all-time high of Rs 1.09 lakh crore in 2021-22. Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed this.

Electronics production rose to Rs 6.4 lakh crore in value terms. The electronics production in 2020-21 was over Rs 5.44 lakh crore and exports were Rs 81,822 crore. The electronics production in the country grew from Rs 5,33,550 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 5,54,461 crore in 2020-21 .