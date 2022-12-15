Gangster Mukhtar Ansari and his assistant sentenced to 10 years in prison in 5 cases

Today, a court in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced gangster Mukhtar Ansari and his accomplice, Bhim Singh, to ten years in prison for five counts of murder and attempted murder. The cases involve, among other things, the murder of a constable named Raghuvansh Singh and the additional Ghazipur police superintendent.

The Yogi Adityanath government, which has vowed to put an end to the mafia raj in the state, is seen as having accomplished much as a result of the verdict. In the past three months, Mukhtar Ansari has uttered three sentences.

Due to the chief minister’s ‘zero tolerance’ approach to crime, the police are aggressively pursuing cases in court against gangsters and protecting witnesses who are in danger.

Since a few years ago, Ansari has been arrested in Banda, UP, and the Enforcement Directorate is questioning him there. Twenty of the 59 cases brought against the gangster are still pending in court as Ansari is being sentenced right now. Police in the state are pursuing the gang leader and the 282 people who are a part of his network.

126 cases under the Gangster Act have resulted in action, 66 of which are connected to the Gunda Act. Five of Ansari’s associates have also died in encounters.