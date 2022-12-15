In Karnataka, a headmaster was beaten up by students before being turned over to police for mistreating them.

The headmaster of a school in Srirangapatna, Karnataka, was beaten by students and taken to the police after they claimed he misbehaved with one of them. The incident happened in the Katteri village of Srirangapatna.

The hostel student was allegedly mistreated by the headmaster, Chinmaya Ananda Murthy. The victim quickly informed his or her roommates, who then rallied to attack the headmaster.

The tragedy happened in Srirangapatna town’s Katteri village in the Mandya district. They were Katteri Government High School pupils.

Ananda works until 5 o’clock in the evening, claims Venkatesh, a local of Katteri village. ‘But he continues to come here and wander around until after midnight. He claimed he was there to organise the food and other things when we questioned him’.

‘Now, he has misbehaved with the students,’ he continued. We hurried to the scene when we heard the students yelling today. He has committed crimes frequently for the past three to four years.

The headmaster was beaten by the pupils, who then delivered him to the KRS police station. The headmaster was taken into custody after a case was filed under the pertinent parts of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.