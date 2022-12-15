‘Liquids in planes’ will be exempted from rules starting in 2024; Report

On December 15, the UK government stated that airport carry-on liquid restrictions would be greatly loosened as of June 24. Only containers that are smaller than 100 ml are permitted in the cabin of an aeroplane under the present regulations, provided that they are placed in transparent bags at security checks. Electronics like computers must also be taken out of baggage and checked in the hold along with larger cargo.

To raise the limit to two litres, a new measure will be introduced to parliament on Thursday. The Department for Transport said in a statement that electronic gadgets will also no longer need to be examined individually. Early in the new millennium, restrictions on liquids were put in place to stop liquid bombs from being used in aircraft. For travellers, these regulations have become a hassle that frequently causes lines to form.

According to the department, the relaxation results from the deployment of new technologies at important UK airports during the following two years. Security personnel will be able to view more precise three-dimensional photographs of what passengers are packing in their luggage thanks to the ‘state-of-the-art’ devices.

Similar CT X-ray equipment is being implemented at airports throughout the world, according to Transport Secretary Mark Harper, and it employs ‘very powerful threat-detection algorithms’. By 2024, the majority of major airports in the UK will be outfitted with the most up-to-date security technology, which will shorten lines for passengers, enhance their travel experience, and—most importantly—detect possible threats.