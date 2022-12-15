Most searched Asians on Google in 2022: Kohli, Katrina Kaif beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been named in the ‘Most Searched Asian Worldwide 2022’ list by Google. In the list of most searched Asians on Google this year, Katrina has fetched herself the 4th spot while Alia Bhatt is at the 5th. Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli got the third spot on the Most searched Asian 2022 list and became the only Indian in the top three.

Katrina has the distinction of topping among Indian actors making it to the list this year. The actor is known for her amazing dance moves and gorgeous looks. She has worked in big Bollywood films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Dhoom 3’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and many more.

Katrina tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 10, 2021, and the couple never fail to shower love on each other on social media. She was recently seen in the horror comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter which got decent responses from the audience. She will be next seen in Aditya Chopra’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Salman Khan, which is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Apart from that, she also has Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zara’ along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. For the top spots, the South Korean band BTS members Taehyung and Jungkook have the top 2 spots.