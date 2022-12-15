‘Twitter suspends bot that tracked the private jet of Elon Musk’; Report

According to a post from the account’s operator, Elon Musk’s private plane monitoring bot was suspended by Twitter on Wednesday, December 14. Jack Sweeney is in charge of the account. He used data that was readily available to the public to monitor Musk’s private plane on Twitter.

Sweeney’s account was suspended;

In a tweet from November, Musk claimed that, despite the clear risk to his personal safety, his dedication to free expression ‘extends even to not blocking the account tracking my plane’. In reaction to a tweet regarding the ban, Musk stated on Wednesday that real-time sharing of another person’s location is against the doxxing policy but delayed publication of locations are ok.

Doxxing is the practise of making public sensitive information identifying a person or group, such as a home address or phone number. University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney, age 20, studies there. On Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram, he runs similar bot accounts that follow Musk’s plane. Ella Irwin, Twitter’s vice president of trust and safety, had asked that the account be filtered and made less obvious to users, Sweeney had posted on Saturday. Twitter and Sweeney didn’t respond right away.