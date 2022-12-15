Unwilling to get hitched, an Odisha guy takes his lover to Gujarat and stabs her 49 times

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, a guy was detained on suspicion of killing his lover with a knife because he wasn’t ready to wed her. The accused was repeatedly persuaded to marry the victim.

To get rid of her, Jagannath Goda persuaded Kunidar Seemadas to accompany him to Surat, Gujarat, where he planned to kill her.

Goda deceitfully led Kunidas to the scene of the crime while claiming that they were going to tour the area. Goda arrived at the scene, stabbed the victim 49 times until she was dead, and then she was thrown into a field that was unoccupied before Goda left for Bhubaneswar.

Following the discovery of the body, Surat police launched an investigation and received a significant tip from the t-shirt the victim was wearing. Using CCTV footage, the police conducted investigations at the train station and bus stops.

Ultimately, authorities detained the suspect in Bhubneshwar pursuant to Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) (IPC). To determine if anyone else was engaged in the crime, more investigation is being conducted.