Fire break out in a bicycle saddle factory in Kanpur; 3 killed, 2 injured

Kanpur: Three persons were killed and two were scorched after a fire broke out in a bicycle seat-making factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district early on Friday. The incident took place Fazalganj Gadrian Purwa area around 4.30 am when at least eight labours were present inside the factory. The fire spread rapidly due to the plastic granules present.

Two of the injured have been admitted to the Burns Department of Hallet Hospital here, three others who got minor burns were saved after a lot of effort while three died on the spot. Chief Fire Officer, Deepak Sharma said that the factory was operating illegally without NOC or any permission for safety equipment.

LPG cylinders were also present inside this factory, if there was an explosion in them, then perhaps a more significant incident could have happened. CFO Deepak Sharma added that FIR action will be taken against the factory owner.