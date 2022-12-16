India vs. Bangladesh, First Test: Kuldeep picks up his third five-wicket haul to send the home team reeling on Day 3

After Kuldeep Yadav destroyed their whole middle order in the first Test match at Chattogram, Bangladesh was left reeling in the presence of the visiting Indian team. In addition to taking four wickets on Day 2, Yadav also dismissed Ebadot Hoassain early on Day 3 to complete his hat trick and give India a commanding lead.

In this Test match, Yadav’s impact to the Indian team went beyond his bowling performance. The left-arm wrist spinner batted alongside Ravi Ashwin and contributed significant runs at the end to post a significant total on a testing surface.

Since his return to the team, Kuldeep Yadav has been in and out of the India squads. In Ravindra Jadeja’s absence, Bangladesh’s team has found a spot for the spinner. Ravindra Jadeja is India’s go-to all-around spinner. In the home Tests, India has preferred Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin over Jadeja, but Kuldeep’s outstanding performance against Bangladesh could change that.

Kuldeep finished up his four-wicket haul in 16 overs in the first innings of the game by dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Taijul Islam, and Ebadot Hossain. In the entire course, he only lost 40 runs.

In the first innings, Bangladesh was bowled out for only 150 runs, 254 runs behind India. KL Rahul made the decision not to follow on.

With Kuldeep excluded, Mohammed Siraj took three wickets, Umesh Yadav took one, and Axar Patel took another.