Iran protests: Student faces death penalty for handing out ‘chocolates and hugs’

The savage assault on anti-hijab demonstrations by the Iranian authorities doesn’t seem to be abating anytime soon. Another 21-year-old young person is facing the death penalty for joining the anti-hijab rallies after two executions occurred earlier this month within a short period of time. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, is currently on execution row after being found guilty of ‘waging war against God’ for providing refreshments to anti-regime protesters.

Nasiri was detained in the city of Qazvin last month. According to Daily Mail, Nasiri’s acquaintances claim he was tortured into confessing falsely to having stabbed a member of the pro-regime militia. According to Iranwire, Nasiri’s pals joined the demonstrations at the beginning of November and decided to provide their support by giving out sweets and hugs to bystanders. On November 12, a bystander informed the group that they were being monitored by plain-clothes police officers.

Notably, the Iranian government killed Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, two teenage protesters, in a matter of days for taking part in the anti-hijab demonstrations earlier this month. The Iranian government admitted this week that it had killed Mohsen Shekari, a teenage protester. The 23-year-old guy was charged with assaulting Iranian security agents amid the current statewide protests against the hijab. With the execution of Shekari, the Iranian government executed its first person and repressed anti-hijab protesters.

Mashhad saw the death of a second person this week as a result of the Iranian government’s crackdown on anti-hijab demonstrations. Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was found guilty of ‘waging war against god’ after reportedly murdering two Basij plainclothes militia members and wounding four others on November 17. According to the government-run Nour News, he was hung on Monday in Mashhad.