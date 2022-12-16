NEET-UG 2023 to be held on May 7; CUET from May 21 to 31

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Friday said the medical entrance examination NEET-UG would be conducted on May 7, 2023. The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) would be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, it announced.

‘The schedule for all crucial exams has been announced this year in advance’, a senior NTA official said. On Thursday, the agency said the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main would be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day. The second session of the exam would be held in April and applications for the exam would be accepted from December 15 to January 12, it added.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of 9 lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations. While JEE-Mains is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted twice a year, NEET is conducted in pen and paper mode.