Prince Harry blames media for wife Meghan Markle’s miscarriage in 2020 in the latest episodes

The miscarriage of his wife Meghan Markles was directly attributed by Prince Harry to the media in the most recent episodes of ‘Harry and Meghan.’

The six-part docuseries’ final episodes, which aired on Thursday on Netflix, are where Harry made the remarks.

The couple’s wedding, reception, Meghan’s declining mental health, her miscarriage in 2020 and finally their choice to stop working as family members were all discussed in episodes four, five and six.

Meghan talked about the miscarriage she had in July 2020 in the last episode. The move to their new house in Santa Barbara, California, problems with her father, and constant media attention were some of the major concerns she mentioned at the time.

‘I was pregnant. I really wasn’t sleeping. The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried,’ Meghan said.

Harry added, ‘I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,’ referencing Britain’s Mail on Sunday.

In 2019, the newspaper published a private letter Meghan sent to her father, Thomas Markle. The Duchess of Sussex later won a legal battle against the newspaper’s publisher.