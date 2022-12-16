The first dental college in Tripura will be inaugurated by PM Modi.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially open Tripura’s first dentistry college, according to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. The CM said at a news conference here on Thursday night that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had sanctioned the creation of a dentistry college in the new IGM hospital building on the advice of the Dental Council of India (DCI).

A DCI team visited and inspected the proposed site of the Dental College on December 12 and 13, informed the CM.

The proposal to establish a dental college was approved by the DCI Executive Council on Thursday (December 15), he said. ‘They were impressed with the infrastructure at the proposed building.’

According to the Chief Minister, who is also in charge of health and family welfare, the Tripura Central University would oversee the administration of the 50 seats at the dentistry college.

‘Of the 50 seats, 15% would be set aside for the central pool, 7/8 for the northeastern states, and the remaining seats will be held for Tripura students,’ he said.

Saha claims that the establishment of a dentistry college is the state’s ideal undertaking. The NEET will serve as the basis for four-year BDS admission, and it will then be gradually improved. In September, a brand-new academic year will start.

The Chief Minister also commended the Prime Minister and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for allowing the development of a dentistry college in the state.

The government-run Agartala Medical College (AGMC) and the Tripura Medical College and Teaching Hospital are both situated in the northeastern state.