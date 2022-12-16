Tomorrow in Kolkata, Amit Shah will attend East Zonal Council meeting

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, will fly into Kolkata on Friday evening in order to attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting that will take place on Saturday at the State Secretariat Nabanna in Howrah.

Around 9.20 p.m., Shah is expected to arrive in the city and is probably going to the party headquarters in Kolkata. State BJP leaders are currently getting ready for Amit Shah’s visit at the BJP headquarters.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Amit Shah is slated to show up at the Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Nabanna. Along with the other state chief ministers from the eastern zonal council, the chief minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the meeting.

Amit Shah, the home minister, will depart for Delhi following the meeting on Saturday.

In the meantime, a special BJP organisational meeting began on Friday in the Hooghly district, where party official B L Santosh will speak with state leaders about organisational issues.