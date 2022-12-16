Woman marries ‘Lord Vishnu’ to avoid ruining her life after marriage!

Rajasthan, the homeland of Meera Bai, now has a contemporary Meera Bai. Pooja Singh, a political science postgraduate, wed her Thakurji. Despite the fact that her motivations appear to be very different from those of the actual Meera Bai, according to accounts.

Pooja is not interested in having her post-marriage life destroyed by conflict with her spouse. ‘ I have witnessed arguments between husband and wife over really unimportant issues. I have decided to wed Thakurji because I believe that conflicts ruin people’s life and that women suffer the most as a result ‘, said Pooja.

Pooja Singh, a 30 year old native of the Jaipur hamlet of Narsinghpura, wed Thakurji on December 8th. Her mother, Ratan Kanwar, supported this and conducted the Kanyadan. Her father, a former BSF officer, is displeased with this marriage and did not attend the wedding ceremony. In a formal wedding ceremony, Pooja Singh conducted all the wedding procedures with Thakurji’s statue in front of over 300 family members and well-wishers.

While Pooja acknowledged that it was difficult to persuade her family to embrace this type of wedding, she remained tenacious and eventually won her mother’s backing. Pooja had heard about Tulsi marriage and brought it up with a Pandit who assured her that it is feasible in accordance with Hindu traditions. She makes a bhog for Thakurji every day and worships it in a little temple in her home where it is now, after the marriage.