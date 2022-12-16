‘World’s most expensive meat; Why is it so expensive?

The wagyu beef, hailed by aficionados as the greatest ever in the history of the world, is a staple of Japanese cuisine. Enthusiasts will spend absurd sums of money to taste it because of this. With the ability to produce the highest-quality meat, the wagyu breed of cattle was genetically chosen. The large levels of unsaturated fats found in the muscular tissues, which have a tendency to be dispersed like veins and give the flesh an extremely soft, juicy texture, are what give this delicacy its fame—and its premium price.

Wagyu meat’s most recognisable feature;

Kobebeef is the kind of wagyu beef that is most known worldwide. As a result of its scarcity and difficulty in obtaining, the original flesh wagyu of Kobe beef is expensive and not available to all people. The most expensive beef in the world, wagyu, comes from Japan, where a pound of it may cost up to 1000 euros and almost never goes for less than 100. Because the Japanese fields where it is produced are quite remote and because wagyu cattle grow considerably more slowly than other breeds, this meat is highly sought-after and pricey.