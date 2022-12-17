Authorities should combat ‘online abuse’; Urge journalists!

Abuse of journalists online has increased, a problem that is now a worldwide phenomena. Several dozen media outlets worked along with journalists to put pressure on the administration to take the issue seriously. The disruption of catcalls during their live broadcasts and obscenity-filled internet threats have been among the complaints made by the journalists.

The Hill Times’ columnist Erica Ifill said she had received death threats and rape threats. ‘I’m thinking maybe I should leave journalism,’ she added. Earlier in December, an open letter was published by 52 broacasters, media organisations and newspapers which warned of a ‘chilling effect’.

‘Online harassment is a plague on our democracy and it must to stop,’ declared the CAJ, noting that such ‘vile abuse’ is typically directed against women journalists, journalists of colour, or journalists who identify as LGBT. On social media, many have called Gilmore and other journalists ‘garbage whores’. One message used the phrase ‘boogaloo’ed the fuck out of Canada’ which is associated with the far-right movement in the United States. Another user said, ‘I’ll murder you bitch, so watch your back while you’re (sic) in public.’

Meanwhile, Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino issued the following statement: ‘The abuse that Rachel and other journalists have experienced — particularly women and people of colour — is abhorrent and unacceptable’. According to Mendicino’s office, the matter has been brought up with police chiefs around the nation.