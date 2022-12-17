Besharam Rang from Pathaan received more than 100 million views in just five days.

Besharam Rang, a song from the movie Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, is now the most popular song. The song has received more than 100 million views in just five days, despite the criticism. Pathaan appears to be a superhit already at this rate. Besharam Rang’s hot chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone won over fans but also got the movie in controversy with Madhya Pradesh minister Dr. Narottam Mishra. The minister was furious that the movie featured people wearing saffron-colored clothing. Moreover, he asserted that the film contained some objectionable sequences and threatened to have Pathaan banned from Madhya Pradesh if such scenes weren’t changed.

Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) official Twitter account posted the information and stated, ‘Over 100 million views, and we’re only getting started. Now, start moving to the tune of #BesharamRang! http://youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM On January 25, 2023, commemorate #Pathaan with #YRF50 exclusively at a theatre near you. releases in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.’

Besharam Rang, the first track from Pathaan, was highly anticipated even before it was released. Fans adored everything, whether it was SRK sporting the man bun and displaying a muscle build body or Deepika Padukone’s ultra-glamorous swimwear photos. On December 12, the song finally became available. Some tranquil Spanish places have been masterfully represented in the song. Additionally, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are once again dancing together. Their relationship is enthralling. Shah Rukh Khan works his magic with just his glances, while Deepika Padukone simply turns up the heat with her flawless dances and her hitherto unseen gorgeous persona.