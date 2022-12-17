FIFA World Cup: Here is the full list of Golden Boot winners

Doha: Ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 will come to an end tomorrow. Defending champions France will face Argentina in the title clash on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s forward Kylian Mbappe are on the top of the top goal scorer of this edition. Both the players have scored 5 goals each. FIFA awards a ‘Golden Boot’ to the top scorer.

Before the Golden Boot winner of the Qatar edition is decided, let’s have a look back at the winners of the award across different editions of the FIFA World Cup till 2018 –

2018: Harry Kane (6 goals)

2014: James Rodriguez (6 goals)

2010: Thomas Muller (5 goals)

2006: Miroslav Klose (5 goals)

2002: Ronaldo (8 goals)

1998: Davor Suker (6 goals)

1994: Oleg Salenko (6 goals)

1990: Salvatore Schillaci (6 goals)

1986: Gary Lineker (6 goals)

1982: Paolo Rossi (6 goals)

1978: Mario Kempes (6 goals)

1974: Grzegorz Lato (7 goals)

1970: Gerd Muller (10 goals)

1966: Eusebio (9 goals)

1962: Florian Albert (4 goals)

1958: Just Fontaine (13 goals)

1954: Sandor Kocsis (11 goals)

1950: Ademir (8 goals)

1938: Leonidas (8 goals)

1934: Oldrich Nejedly (5 goals)

1930: Guillermo Stabile (8 goals)